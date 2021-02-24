From Ana To Wanda, Here Are The 2021 Hurricane Season Names
February 24, 2021
The first day of the official hurricane season is just over three months away.
Hurricane season is June 1 to November 30, but tropical cyclones can and do happen outside the period.
Here are the tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021:
- Ana
- Bill
- Claudette
- Danny
- Elsa
- Fred
- Grace
- Henri
- Ida
- Julian
- Kate
- Larry
- Mindy
- Nicholas
- Odette
- Peter
- Rose
- Sam
- Teresa
- Victor
- Wanda
If there are more than 21 names storms in a season, the names will come from the Greek alphabet. That happened in 2020 with 30 names storms.
