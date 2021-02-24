From Ana To Wanda, Here Are The 2021 Hurricane Season Names

The first day of the official hurricane season is just over three months away.

Hurricane season is June 1 to November 30, but tropical cyclones can and do happen outside the period.

Here are the tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

If there are more than 21 names storms in a season, the names will come from the Greek alphabet. That happened in 2020 with 30 names storms.