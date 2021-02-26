Escambia County Father And Son Charged With CARES Act Fraud

An Escambia County father and son have been charged with CARES Act fraud.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit charged 34-year old Antonio Raychouni Slocum Sr. and 19-year old Antonio Raychouni Slocum Jr. in the scheme.

Investigators have been investigating the father/son duo since Slocum Jr. was arrested in December 2020. Slocum Jr. was arrested with his mother Megan Slocum for their involvement in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal. Slocum Jr. and Slocum Sr.’s most recent charges are related to obtaining a CARES ACT loan from the Small Business Administration by using another individual’s stolen identity; which Slocum Sr.’s younger brother Ari’obasi Jenkins was also charged with back in December.

Slocum Jr. is charged with fraud and swindle of $50,000 or more, fraud-use ID of another without consent of $50,000 or more, fraud-money laundering $20,000 less than $100,000, and fraud-illegal use of a credit card. Slocum Sr. is charged with fraud and swindle of $50,000 or more, fraud-use ID of another without consent of $50,000 or more, fraud-money laundering $20,000 less than $100,000, and fraud-uttering a false instrument. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Investigators said more arrests are expected.