Escambia County Father And Son Charged With CARES Act Fraud

February 26, 2021

An Escambia County father and son have been charged with CARES Act fraud.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit charged 34-year old Antonio Raychouni Slocum Sr. and 19-year old Antonio Raychouni Slocum Jr. in the scheme.

Investigators have been investigating the father/son duo since Slocum Jr. was arrested in December  2020. Slocum Jr. was arrested with his mother Megan Slocum for their involvement in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal. Slocum Jr. and Slocum Sr.’s most recent charges are related to obtaining a CARES ACT loan from the Small Business Administration by using another individual’s stolen identity; which Slocum Sr.’s younger brother Ari’obasi Jenkins was also charged with back in December.

Slocum Jr. is charged with fraud and swindle of $50,000 or more, fraud-use ID of another without consent of $50,000 or more, fraud-money laundering $20,000 less than $100,000, and fraud-illegal use of a credit card. Slocum Sr. is charged with fraud and swindle of $50,000 or more, fraud-use ID of another without consent of $50,000 or more, fraud-money laundering $20,000 less than $100,000, and fraud-uttering a false instrument. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Investigators said more arrests are expected.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 