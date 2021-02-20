ECSO Arrests 70-Year Old Escambia Man On Child Porn Charges

A 70-year old Escambia County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

James Richard Coleman was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) and the ECSO SWAT team served a search warrant at Coleman’s home.

Inside the home, investigators found alleged child pornography on a laptop belonging to Coleman.

Coleman remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $200,000.