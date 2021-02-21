Down Home Feel To Law Enforcement: Sheriff Chip Simmons Reopens Molino Precinct

Hundreds of community members attended he reopening ribbon cutting for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct Saturday.

It was a scene that took on the feel of a community festival with balloons, children’s activities, food, demonstrations and the “Star-Spangled Banner” playing as Scout Troop 430 of Molino raised the flag into a blue sky. And that community feel is exactly what Sheriff Chip Simmons hopes the substation will be.

“We want this to be a hub. We don’t want to take anything away from Jimmy’s (a Molino restaurant). You can go eat at Jimmy’s and come over here,” Simmons said. “We think that having a more down home feel to law enforcement is a benefit to everyone. We think that we are going to have a quicker response time. We are certainly going to have deputies and supervision up here that knows the nuances of this area specifically.”

That supervision will come Lt. Bobby Nelson (pictured left).

“I hope that this building can be a bridge to the community that it has been missing for the last few years.,” Nelson said. “I just want you to know that you are going to get my best and the best from everybody out here…Anything that we can do, were are here for you.”

“We want you to be part of the community. We want you to stop by here, to come in here and say hello,” Simmons said. “If you want to have a meeting, I’ll drive up here. We’ll have a meeting in here.”

“I want thank Sheriff Simmons for standing by his campaign commitment to reopen this office,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said.

Simmons said he hopes to add even more deputies to the Molino precinct and a person to staff the office five days a week.

“I can’t be more excited about having this substation open,” District 5 ECUA board member Kevin Stephens said. “I know my wife and my family are feeling a lot better right now having our local law enforcement here closer.”

After officially opening the precinct, Simmons asked for just one thing in return.

“I just want you to do one thing for me. Every night when you go to bed, say a quick prayer and thank God that there are men and women that are willing to do this job,” Simmons said. “There’s a lot of negativity involving law enforcement, but I can tell you this. I work with 700 of the most dedicated, and professional, and decent hardworking men and women that you can every ask for. So before I go to bed, I thank God for that, and I would ask that you do the same thing. I add an extra blessing tonight and say thank you for the neighborhood, thank you for the neighborhoods that will engage with us, support us, and are just great benefits to our community.”

