COVID-19 Vaccines Offered At Winn Dixie Cantonment, Nine Mile Road

Two Escambia County Winn Dixie stores will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The stores are at 1550 South Highway 29 in Cantonment and 312 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

Qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine to schedule appointment and for timely updates including vaccine availability details and participating store locations.

