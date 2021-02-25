Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Farm Auction Is Saturday. And It’s Not Just Farm Equipment.

February 25, 2021

The 46th Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club Farm Equipment Auction will be held this Saturday, February 27, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The auction includes not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques and more.

The sale will be located at the Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School. The deadline for adding lots in 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more information or consignments, call (850) 327-4479 or (850) 380-9973.

For more photos from the 2020 auction, click here.

Pictured: Hundreds attended the annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club farm equipment auction last year  in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 