Alice Ruth Kelly Higginbothem

Alice Ruth Kelly Higginbothem, 87 of Pensacola, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 25, 2021. She was born November 16, 1933 in Bratt to Ora & Vina Kelly. Alice married Ward Henry Higginbothem June 13, 1964 in Ellis County Texas and worked many years in different roles as a Civil Service employee until she retired. Quilting, gardening, watching baseball (especially when her Grandson Trent played), watching Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune were just a few of the things she truly enjoyed and over the last month she discovered a new love of playing Bingo after moving in to Carpenter’s Creek Assisted Living. Throughout her life she served faithfully in children’s ministry including teaching children’s church and working in the church nursery. She loved children and was passionate about serving Jesus.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Ward Henry, her son Donald Wayne, her parents Ora & Vina Kelly and many siblings.

She is survived by her two sons, Eddy (Jenifer), Scott (Lawanda) her grandchildren, Trent (Monica), Robby, Justin (Hanna) Holcomb, Brittany Harrison and Allie Harrison and was excited to learn she was expecting two great grandbabies in a few months. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, amazing friends and a loving church family.

Services for Alice will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Faith Chapel North in Cantonment. Visitation for family will begin at 10:30, visitation for friends at 11:00 and the funeral service will begin at Noon. Her brother, Charles Kelly and her Pastor, JB Shoumaker will be officiating. Pallbearers will be her son Scott, her 3 grandsons, Trent, Robby and Justin as well as Jamie Arthur and Charlie Coon. Honorary Pallbearers will be her son Eddy and her brothers, Sylvester and Charles. Immediately following there will be a short prayer at the graveside in Bratt at Godwin Cemetery.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Angie and the staff at Northwoods Apartments for all you did for her during her 15+ years as a resident. Also to Tanya and her wonderful team at Waterford Carpenter’s Creek for helping Alice make a smooth transition from living alone to being welcomed with open arms into their beautiful facility. Your ability to make her feel at home and become involved in so many wonderful activities in her short time there brought her so much joy. Finally, thank you to the PICU staff and Palliative Care Team at Baptist Hospital and especially to Naomi, her nurse. The compassion, grace and sincere concern for Alice and for our family means more to us than words will ever be able to express. You were all truly angels in disguise.

How do you sum up a life so well lived and someone who is loved by so many? You don’t because it is impossible. There is nothing left to do but to cherish the beautiful memories, let the legacy Alice has left speak for itself, and get your heart and life right with God so that you can know you will see her again one day. That is all she ever wanted for everyone she loved.