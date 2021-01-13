Veteran Receives First Vaccine From Local Veterans Affairs Clinic

A Pensacola veteran was the first non-employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

Joe L. Knight, a retired U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War and three tours in Vietnam, received the vaccine Tuesday in Pensacola.

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine should complete the Keep Me Informed Form.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.