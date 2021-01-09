Pensacon 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Spike

Pensacon has announced the postponement of its 2021 pop culture convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement, they say, came after careful consideration and consultation with state and local officials, medical professionals and venue partners.

“The safety, security and health of our attendees, guests, exhibitors, staff and volunteers is of the utmost importance to us,” said Mike Ensley, founder and CEO of Pensacon. “After discussions with our venue teams, exhibitors, creators, guests and fans, we have decided to postpone. As an additional factor, numerous celebrities must travel from all over, and will not be able to participate due to travel restrictions. As such we do not see a way to move forward that would allow Pensacon to happen safely in February.”

Originally set for February 26-28, Pensacola’s premier pop culture gathering will return later in 2021. Pensacon staff is currently working with all partners to secure new dates, which will be announced as soon as possible.

The postponement of the event allows Pensacon to work diligently to ensure that fans receive a first-class event that is on the level they have come to expect over the past seven years.

“Pensacon is for Pensacola,” Ensley said. “We are continually grateful for the fierce passion and loyalty of our amazing fans, exhibitors, artists and our community. You deserve a celebration worthy of your passion.”

For those who have already purchased tickets for Pensacon 2021, your tickets will automatically roll over to the rescheduled dates. If you should find that you are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates, tickets can be rolled over to Pensacon 2022. As a token of thanks for all of the support, current 2021 ticket holders will receive an exclusive, limited-edition gift.