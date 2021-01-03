Driver Crashes Into Mercedes Parked In Driveway Of Pine Forest Road Home

January 3, 2021

A driver crashed into a car parked just outside a Cantonment home early Sunday morning.

It happened on Pine Forest Road just north of West Roberts Road. The driver, described as an older female, crashed into a Mercedes 300 SD parked in the driveway of the home. Her injuries were not believed to be severe.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The house was not damaged. The Merecdes was for sale.

Reader submitted photo by Justyn DuLac for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “Driver Crashes Into Mercedes Parked In Driveway Of Pine Forest Road Home”

  1. JTV on January 3rd, 2021 7:19 pm

    They’ve made that intersection as stupid proof as possible. Some people just can’t help themselves.

  2. CW on January 3rd, 2021 5:45 pm

    Wow. I can’t believe that Kia held up better than that old big body Benz.

  3. Gene on January 3rd, 2021 5:17 pm

    I believe that’s the house that got rammed into several years ago. I don’t believe I would want to live there. To many people don’t stop at stop signs.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 