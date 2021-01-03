Driver Crashes Into Mercedes Parked In Driveway Of Pine Forest Road Home

A driver crashed into a car parked just outside a Cantonment home early Sunday morning.

It happened on Pine Forest Road just north of West Roberts Road. The driver, described as an older female, crashed into a Mercedes 300 SD parked in the driveway of the home. Her injuries were not believed to be severe.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The house was not damaged. The Merecdes was for sale.

Reader submitted photo by Justyn DuLac for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.