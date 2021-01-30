Man Charged After Fentanyl, Meth, Spice Discovered In Escambia Home

January 30, 2021

An investigation that lasted several months ended with the arrest of an Escambia County man and a narcotics seizure.

With the assistance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and High Intensity Patrol Unit, a search warrant was served at a home on the 10-block of New York Drive. Inside the home, deputies discovered four grams of fentanyl, 18 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of synthetic cannabinoid spice, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $2,155 dollars in cash.

Dillan Callaway, 25, as arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoid spice, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony and violation of probation.

Callaway’s bond was set at $161,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 