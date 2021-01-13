Local Publix Stores Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations Beginning Thursday

January 13, 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Publix stores in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties beginning Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The vaccine will be available at no cost at six Publix locations in Escambia County and five in Santa Rosa County for residents 65 and older by appointment only. Appointments can be made beginning Wednesday at publix.com/covid-vaccine. Each location will be able to administer 100-125 vaccinations per day.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

“Publix has done a great job with this,” DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday morning in Niceville. “We knew that they would because people love Publix in Florida.”

The local distribution is an expansion of a pilot program in Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties.

Vaccines will be available at the following local Publix stores:

Escambia County

  • 13390 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola
  • 5055 North 9th Ave., Pensacola
  • 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola
  • 5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • 1100 E. Cervantes St., Pensacola

Santa Rosa County

  • 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
  • 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
  • 8244 Navarre Parkway, Navarre
  • 4739 Highway 90, Pace
  • 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 