Local Publix Stores Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations Beginning Thursday

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Publix stores in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties beginning Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The vaccine will be available at no cost at six Publix locations in Escambia County and five in Santa Rosa County for residents 65 and older by appointment only. Appointments can be made beginning Wednesday at publix.com/covid-vaccine. Each location will be able to administer 100-125 vaccinations per day.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

“Publix has done a great job with this,” DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday morning in Niceville. “We knew that they would because people love Publix in Florida.”

The local distribution is an expansion of a pilot program in Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties.

Vaccines will be available at the following local Publix stores:

Escambia County

13390 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola

5055 North 9th Ave., Pensacola

9251 University Parkway, Pensacola

5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

1100 E. Cervantes St., Pensacola

Santa Rosa County

852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

8244 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

4739 Highway 90, Pace

5580 Woodbine Road, Pace

