Give The Gift Of Life: It’s National Blood Donor Month

The Escambia County has proclaimed January as National Blood Donor Month to encourage residents to give the gift of life.

“OneBlood has served as the sole blood supplier for every local hospital in the Pensacola area, and the Board of County Commissioners is proud to recognize OneBlood for their great work in the community,” said District 5 County Commissioner Steven Barry. ”I encourage residents to give blood to help others in need.”

“When we teamed up with OneBlood this summer to encourage everyone to make a pledge, they were in dire straits,” Florida Senator Doug Broxson said. “People don’t realize they get most of their donations from students at universities. Universities being shut down basically throughout Florida really impacted them. What OneBlood developed was convalescent plasma, which we know has saved people’s lives in this area. My fear is that I’ll be standing here next year making a similar plea for OneBlood. We’ve got to stand together to do everything we can as citizens, as Americans.”

To find a OneBlood donor center or blood drive, click or tap here.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.