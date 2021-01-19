Give The Gift Of Life: It’s National Blood Donor Month

January 19, 2021

The Escambia County has proclaimed January as  National Blood Donor Month to encourage residents to give the gift of life.

“OneBlood has served as the sole blood supplier for every local hospital in the Pensacola area, and the Board of County Commissioners is proud to recognize OneBlood for their great work in the community,” said District 5 County Commissioner Steven Barry. ”I encourage residents to give blood to help others in need.”

“When we teamed up with OneBlood this summer to encourage everyone to make a pledge, they were in dire straits,” Florida Senator Doug Broxson said. “People don’t realize they get most of their donations from students at universities. Universities being shut down basically throughout Florida really impacted them. What OneBlood developed was convalescent plasma, which we know has saved people’s lives in this area. My fear is that I’ll be standing here next year making a similar plea for OneBlood. We’ve got to stand together to do everything we can as citizens, as Americans.”

To find a OneBlood donor center or blood drive, click or tap here.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 