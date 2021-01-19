Florida Gas Prices Remain Around 10-Month Highs

January 19, 2021

Florida gas prices are still hovering around 10-month highs, according to AAA.

The state average of $2.30 per gallon is slightly higher than last week and 10 cents more than a month ago. Despite that, drivers are paying 23 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Monday in Escambia County was $2.34, up 17 cents from a month ago. The lowest price to be found in North Escambia Monday night was $2.33 at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida drivers are still paying less money at the pump than they did this time last year, but pump prices have certainly climbed in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price hikes reflect the gains made in crude oil prices, which have been propped up by optimism that Covid-19 vaccines will eventually lead to more global fuel consumption.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

