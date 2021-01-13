Escambia County Top 10 Teachers Of The Year Named
January 13, 2021
The Escambia County School District has named the Top 10 Teachers of the Year.
They are (in alphabetical order):
- Rochelle Carmichael – Workman Middle School
- Stephanie Connors – Washington High School
- John Fuller – Escambia High School
- Maureen Humphrey – Ferry Pass Middle
- Briana McCreary – Montclair Elementary
- Heather McWethy – A.K. Suter Elementary
- Mercedes Musto – Alternative Education
- Suzanne Ryals – Pensacola High School
- Paula Sides – Warrington Elementary
- Vera Wiley – Brentwood Elementary
The Top Ten will be narrowed to a Top Five with a final Teacher of the Year announced in late January during the Golden Apple award ceremony.
