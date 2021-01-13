Escambia County Top 10 Teachers Of The Year Named

The Escambia County School District has named the Top 10 Teachers of the Year.

They are (in alphabetical order):

Rochelle Carmichael – Workman Middle School

Stephanie Connors – Washington High School

John Fuller – Escambia High School

Maureen Humphrey – Ferry Pass Middle

Briana McCreary – Montclair Elementary

Heather McWethy – A.K. Suter Elementary

Mercedes Musto – Alternative Education

Suzanne Ryals – Pensacola High School

Paula Sides – Warrington Elementary

Vera Wiley – Brentwood Elementary

The Top Ten will be narrowed to a Top Five with a final Teacher of the Year announced in late January during the Golden Apple award ceremony.