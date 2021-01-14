Escambia County, State Graduation Rates Move Upward

Escambia County graduation rates inched up for the last school year, but remained below the state average, according to a recently released Florida Department of Education report.

The report showed a 1.7 percent point increase in Escambia County, while the state average was up an even 3%.

The Class of 2020 graduation rate in Escambia County was 86.5%, continuing steady gains from 76.1% in 2016. The state graduation rate for 2020 was 90%.

West Florida High School’s 99.1% graduation rate was the highest in the county. Graduation rates improved at Escambia, Northview, Tate, Pine Forest and Washington High Schools.

The pandemic disrupted the regular school year for the Class of 2020 in the spring as schools across the state were shuttered and moved to virtual instruction.

The 2020 graduation rate for each Escambia County public school or special center was as follows:

West Florida High School — 99.1%

Tate High School — 90.2%

Escambia High School — 89.5%

Pine Forest High School — 87.6%

Pensacola High School — 87.1%

Northview High School — 86.4%

Washington High School — 85.8%

Escambia Virtual Academy — 100%

Escambia Westgate — 94.1%

Success Academy — 57.4%

Camelot Academy — 23.5%

“Though graduation rates are up, I want to be very clear this increase must be understood within the context of the exemptions that were provided in the spring semester to the class of 2020,” Jacob Oliva, chancellor of the state’s K-12 public school system, wrote in an email to school superintendents. “That compassion and grace for our seniors was absolutely necessary, as we took several steps to ensure that our seniors would have support and opportunities to minimize the disruption of the pandemic on their educational journey. However, it limits the interpretation of these results.”