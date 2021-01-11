Crash Claims Life Of Escambia County Woman
January 11, 2021
An Escambia County woman died in an early morning crash Sunday.
It happened about 2 a.m. on Navy Boulevard near Chaseville Street.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 35-year old woman was travel east on Navy Boulevard when she lost control and ran off the roadway. Her SUV struck a business sign before colliding with a concrete pole. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic accident victims.
