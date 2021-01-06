Century Woman Wanted On Tennessee Charges Arrested After Highway 29 Traffic Stop

January 6, 2021

A Century woman wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee is behind bars after a traffic stop in Escambia County.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year old Amber Hixon Bradshaw was traveling “in excess of 90 mph” when a deputy stopped her vehicle on Highway 29 in the area of Mystic Springs Road.

A records check revealed Bradshaw had outstanding warrants from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two counts of petit theft and failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradshaw remained in the Escambia County Jail as a fugitive from justice awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 