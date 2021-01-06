Century Woman Wanted On Tennessee Charges Arrested After Highway 29 Traffic Stop

A Century woman wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee is behind bars after a traffic stop in Escambia County.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year old Amber Hixon Bradshaw was traveling “in excess of 90 mph” when a deputy stopped her vehicle on Highway 29 in the area of Mystic Springs Road.

A records check revealed Bradshaw had outstanding warrants from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two counts of petit theft and failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradshaw remained in the Escambia County Jail as a fugitive from justice awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.