Century Considers Approval For 300 Foot Cell Tower Next To The Library Or Showalter Park

Century is considering which of two locations to lease for a 300-foot tall cell tower — one directly next to the library and the other near Showalter Park.

According to the town, the tower will be used for AT&T cellular service, and other companies might lease space from Diamond Towers.

The two parcels owned by the town under consideration for the tower site are:

A 0.698 acre lot directly south of the Century Branch Library. The tower would be located less than 50 feet from the library property, which is owned by Escambia County.

A 0.68 acre area located on the northeast corner of the town’s maintenance building property on Alger Road, just across the railroad tracks from the playground at Showalter Park.

Diamond Towers is requesting a variance to the required 200 foot setback requirement for the tower.

At 300 feet, the tower would be about the equivalent of a 30 story building, according to interim City Manager Vernon Prather.

The town council is expected to vote on the tower location at their regular council meeting Tuesday night.

If approved, Diamond Towers will lease one of the two properties at $1,000 total for one year with an optional extension for one more year at $1,000. Once a tower is constructed, Diamond’s lease will increase to $1,500 per month for at least five years, with another $500 per month due for additional cellular providers collocated on the tower.

Pictured: This lot next to the Century Branch Library is one of two locations under consideration for a 300-foot tall cell tower. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.