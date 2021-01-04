Car Found Washed Away, Mostly Submerged In Big Escambia Creek (With Photo Gallery)

January 4, 2021

A car was found washed away and mostly submerged in Big Escambia Creek near Century Sunday. There was no one inside.

The car apparently entered the water from the creek bank directly adjacent to the Fannie Road bridge before it was moved by the current nearly two-tenths of a mile downstream from the bridge.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue reached the vehicle using a boat and searched for occupants with a negative result.

A man stating he was the owner of the vehicle later arrived on scene and told NorthEscambia.com and law enforcement that the car had been stolen from his yard overnight.

A front end loader was used to expand an existing dirt path to allow a wrecker to reach a sandbar near the vehicle.

In addition to Century firefighters, Flomaton MedStar EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flomaton Police Department and Flomaton Fire Department responded. The Fannie Road bridge over Big Escambia Creek  is located just outside Century, about a mile south of the Alabama state line.

Pictured top: A car was found mostly submerged in Big Escambia Creek near Century Sunday. Pictured in order below: Firefighters in a boat  use an axe to make access into the vehicle to check for a possible victim. The vehicle submerged in Big Escambia Creek. The spot next to the bridge were officials believe the vehicle entered the water. A view from the Fannie Road bridge looking toward the car in far distance. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 