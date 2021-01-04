Car Found Washed Away, Mostly Submerged In Big Escambia Creek (With Photo Gallery)

A car was found washed away and mostly submerged in Big Escambia Creek near Century Sunday. There was no one inside.

The car apparently entered the water from the creek bank directly adjacent to the Fannie Road bridge before it was moved by the current nearly two-tenths of a mile downstream from the bridge.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue reached the vehicle using a boat and searched for occupants with a negative result.

A man stating he was the owner of the vehicle later arrived on scene and told NorthEscambia.com and law enforcement that the car had been stolen from his yard overnight.

A front end loader was used to expand an existing dirt path to allow a wrecker to reach a sandbar near the vehicle.

In addition to Century firefighters, Flomaton MedStar EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flomaton Police Department and Flomaton Fire Department responded. The Fannie Road bridge over Big Escambia Creek is located just outside Century, about a mile south of the Alabama state line.

Pictured top: A car was found mostly submerged in Big Escambia Creek near Century Sunday. Pictured in order below: Firefighters in a boat use an axe to make access into the vehicle to check for a possible victim. The vehicle submerged in Big Escambia Creek. The spot next to the bridge were officials believe the vehicle entered the water. A view from the Fannie Road bridge looking toward the car in far distance. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.