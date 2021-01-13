Cantonment Man Charged With Attempted Murder

January 13, 2021

A Cantonment man is the third person charged in an October shooting at a convenience store on Olive Road.

Michael DeWayne Robinson, 43, was charged with first degree premeditated attempted murder, kidnapping an adult for ransom and aggravated battery. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail this week with bond set at $1.175 million.

On January 5, Quaundre McGee, 17, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and destruction of evidence. A third accomplice, Tawanna Quanethia Lewis, 40, was arrested November 13 on charges of attempted homicide, kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstructing justice. She remained jailed with bond set at $1.6 million.

The shooting happened October 24 at the Xpress Mart store at 202 East Olive Road during what was described as a drug deal gone wrong. A woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Pictured top: Michael DeWayne Robinson of Cantonment. Pictured below: Tawanna Quanethia Lewis (left) and Quaundre McGee,

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 