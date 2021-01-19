Baseball Hall Of Famer Don Sutton, Formerly Of Molino, Has Passed Away

Hall of Fame pitcher and former Molino resident Don Sutton has died at age 75

“My dad passed away in his sleep last night,” Don Sutton’s son Daron Sutton said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. “He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect…and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace.”

Sutton attended Tate High School where played basketball, football and led the Aggies baseball teams to two state championship games, one ending with a win. He was the Tate High Class of 1963’s “Most Likely to Succeed”.

During his career as a right-handed pitcher, he won 324 games, including 58 shutouts and earned the seventh place spot on baseball’s all-time strikeout list with 3,574. Sutton played over a decade with the LA Dodgers, and also played for the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland A’s and California Angels before returning for one last season with the Dodgers. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

“My mother used to worry about my imaginary friends ‘cause I would be out in the yard playing ball,” Don Sutton said in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1998. “She worried because she didn’t know a Mickey, or a Whitey, or a Yogi, or a Moose, or an Elston, but I played with them every day.”

Sutton also had a successful broadcasting career, working for major networks including TBS and NBC, along with the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.

The Don Sutton Ballpark in Molino is named in his honor, and a portion of Highway 29 in Molino is known as the Don Sutton Highway. There is also a display devoted to Sutton in the Molino Museum in the Molino Community Complex.

Sutton was born April 2, 1945, in Clio, Alabama.

Pictured below: The display devoted to Don Sutton in Molino Museum and photos of Don Sutton will his son Daron Sutton. Photos by NorthEscambia.com and others, click to enlarge.