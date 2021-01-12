Attorney Fred Levin Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications

Prominent attorney Fred Levin passed away Tuesday afternoon. Family members said he died from complications from COVID-19.

Levin was recognized as one of the most successful trial attorneys in the nation, receiving over 25 jury verdicts in excess of $1 million. At various points in his career, he held the national record for jury verdicts involving the wrongful death of a child, the wrongful death of a housewife, the wrongful death of a wage earner, and the largest personal injury verdict in the state of Florida.

He received numerous national accolades.

In 1999, the name of the University of Florida law school named was officially changed to the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law after he made what was in 1998 the larger cash donation ever given to a public law school.

Levin also managed the careers of many champion boxers. In 1994, Mr. Levin received the Rocky Marciano National Boxing Manager of the year award. In 1995, he was selected as National Boxing Manager of the year by the National Boxing Writers Association.