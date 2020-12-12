Rain For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday – Chance of showers at 50 percent. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Monday- Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Monday Night – Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday – Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night – Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday – Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday – Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.