Pensacola’s Mardi Gras Celebration Postponed Until May

Pensacola’s 2021 Mardi Gras celebration as been postponed until May.

The 2021 Season Kick-Off Celebration and Blessing of the Krewe Fleets event previously scheduled on January 8 will no take place in May and will kick-off an even larger Pensacola “Carnivale Celebration”.

“We want to have the best Mardi Gras experience for our wonderful Krewes of Pensacola, in the safest way possible for the entire community,” said Danny Zimmern, president of Pensacola Mardi Gras, Inc. “This year, that is just going to look a little different from the experience we all know and love, as we celebrate together in Carnivale”

The decision to postpone derived from many long and detailed conversations between Pensacola Mardi Gras, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson and city staff with focus centered on public health. Due to the current rising number of virus cases, the team members of Pensacola Mardi Gras and the city staff agreed that postponing the event was the most responsible course of action.

“The spike in hospitalizations makes a postponement of celebrations logical” said Robinson. “At city hall, we recognize how important the community of our great Krewes is, and we want to celebrate all together. We look forward to gathering after this pause, outside and being socially responsible at Roger Scott, and in the historic streets of downtown.”

The one-time, unique 2021 Carnivale Celebration will begin in May and is set to include a Kick-Off celebration to ignite the experience, as well as a Grand Parade, and a few other unique and exciting experiences inspired by the local krewes, and will lead into Pensacola’s celebration of its history, Fiesta. The Grand Fiesta Parade will be on Friday June 4, 2021.