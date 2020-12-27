New Educational Born Learning Trail For Kids Is Now Open In Century

December 27, 2020

A new interactive Born Learning Trail for kids at Showalter Park in Century is now open.

The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, is a series of 10 signs with activities painted on a park trail that offer fun, interactive learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers, and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or while playing at a park.

The Born Learning Trail in Century is the second of five that will be in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The first opened in Jay during the summer, and three more will be announced.

The Century Born Learning Trail is a partnership between the Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County, International Paper, the Town of Century, and United Way of West Florida.

To visit the Born Learning Trail in Century, head to Showalter Park off East Hecker Road. Drive north around the baseball and softball fields and follow the road past the cemetery. The trail begins in portion of the paved trail that is under the trees. For a Google map, click here. The park is open daily from sunrise until sunset.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 