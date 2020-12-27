New Educational Born Learning Trail For Kids Is Now Open In Century

A new interactive Born Learning Trail for kids at Showalter Park in Century is now open.

The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, is a series of 10 signs with activities painted on a park trail that offer fun, interactive learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers, and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or while playing at a park.

The Born Learning Trail in Century is the second of five that will be in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The first opened in Jay during the summer, and three more will be announced.

The Century Born Learning Trail is a partnership between the Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County, International Paper, the Town of Century, and United Way of West Florida.

To visit the Born Learning Trail in Century, head to Showalter Park off East Hecker Road. Drive north around the baseball and softball fields and follow the road past the cemetery. The trail begins in portion of the paved trail that is under the trees. For a Google map, click here. The park is open daily from sunrise until sunset.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.