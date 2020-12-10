ECAT Requiring Masks Later This Month, Charging Regular Fares In January

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) will require face masks later this month and will return to charging regular fares in January.

Regular fares have been suspended since March 23 but will be reinstated on Monday, January 25.

Free face masks have been provided to ECAT riders since June 1 and will continue to be available. Face masks will be required on ECAT busses beginning Monday, December 21. If a passenger meets one of the Florida Department of Health requirements that prevents mask wearing, the passenger can notify the bus operator. Social distancing will still be encouraged on all ECAT vehicles.