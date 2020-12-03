Car Collides With Dumpster Truck At Highway 29, Highway 97

December 3, 2020

There were no critical injuries reported in a crash involving a passenger car and a truck hauling a roll-off dumpster Thursday afternoon in Molino.

The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released information on exactly how the wreck happened or the number of injuries.

A Pensacola man was killed at the same intersection November 15 when he rear-ended a stopped truck that was also hauling a large commercial roll-off dumpster.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “Car Collides With Dumpster Truck At Highway 29, Highway 97”

  1. Vision on December 3rd, 2020 7:01 pm

    Those big ol’ trucks with the roll-off dumpsters must be really hard to see as many people who are running in to them lately. Paint ‘em orange, purple, bright green so folks will see them? Then again, if people would pay attention a little better to DRIVING maybe this wouldn’t happen at ALL!!

  2. Charlotte R Bates on December 3rd, 2020 6:58 pm

    Another accident at this traffic light. And what are they doing? Putting a traffic light at Molino Rd. and Highway 29. Really? We don’t need one there.

  3. bill l on December 3rd, 2020 6:53 pm

    Speed limit needs to be 40 through that area and enforced. Accidents will reduce. But that will never happen so accidents and deaths will continue.

  4. It’s time on December 3rd, 2020 6:51 pm

    Ok let’s get rid of the traffic light. People are still dying at the intersection and it’s just unnecessary traffic blockage. The safest roads are those with free moving traffic even at high speeds. It’s the stop and go that is the killer





