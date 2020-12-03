Car Collides With Dumpster Truck At Highway 29, Highway 97

There were no critical injuries reported in a crash involving a passenger car and a truck hauling a roll-off dumpster Thursday afternoon in Molino.

The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released information on exactly how the wreck happened or the number of injuries.

A Pensacola man was killed at the same intersection November 15 when he rear-ended a stopped truck that was also hauling a large commercial roll-off dumpster.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.