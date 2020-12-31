By The Numbers: Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Nearly Double In Last Month

The number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations has nearly doubled in the past month in Escambia County.

On November 30, there were 130 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county; that number was 205 on December 30.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source/graphic: City of Pensacola.