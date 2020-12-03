Man Shot And Killed Off East Kingsfield Road

One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon in neighborhood off East Kingsfield Road.

It happened in the 2300 block of Packwood Drive about 1:15 p.m. The adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neighbors tell NorthEscambia.com that the suspect fled in a red sports car immediately after the shooting. They said he returned “in a high speed chase” before surrendering to deputies.

The incident was domestic related, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Southard. She said an adult male suspect is in custody.

Further details have not been released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continued their investigation.

Exclusive photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.