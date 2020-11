Three Injured In Highway 95A Wreck

Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 95A near East Roberts Road.

Two people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS, and a juvenile was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle following the wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

