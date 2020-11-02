Stefani Road Speed Limit Lowered North Of 10 Mile Road

The Escambia County Commission has lowered the speed limit on a portion of Stefani Road.

The commission voted to lower the 40 mph speed limit to 35 mph on Stefani Road from West 10 Mile Road to West Roberts Road. The change was made after complaints from residents and subsequent studies.

The change created a consistent speed limit on Stefani Road in a residential community. The speed limit on Stefani Road south of West Roberts Road was already 35 mph.

Pictured: The speed limit was already 35 mph on Stefani Road south of 10 Mile Road, such here just south of 9 1/2 Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.