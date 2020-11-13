Paul Henry Dickerson, Jr.

Paul Henry Dickerson, Jr. was born February 24, 1947. He passed away November 5, 2020. He was born in Dothan, AL and grew up in Rutledge, Alabama. He graduated from Luverne High School in 1965, where he played football and played the trumpet in the band. He attended Alabama Christian and the University of South Alabama where he earned a B.A. in English, a M.S. in Education, and M.Th. in Theology.

He was very active in the Church of Christ; he ministered to congregations in Blackmon Florida, Brewton, Flomaton, and Atmore Alabama for over 30 years. He taught English and was a High School Guidance Counselor at Flomaton and Escambia County High Schools. He refereed football and was an avid photographer. He enjoyed fishing and drag racing.

Married to Ruth Dickerson on December 31, 1982 and were married for 37 years.

Paul is survived by his wife Ruth; his three daughters and one son, Mandy and David Green, Leila Airhart, Paul Dickerson, and Sarah and Marcus Caraway; five grandchildren, Marion Green, Zoey Green, Brennan Dickerson, Grayson Dickerson, and Layton Dickerson; his sister Barbara and Billy Helms.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul H. Dickerson Sr. and M. Gertrude Dickerson; and his niece Jennifer Faulk.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Stuart Dickerson, Bro. Jeff Helms and Youth Minister Greg Faulk officiating.

Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scott Grissett, Brandon Turner, David Green, Michael Dean, Gabe Vines and Cliff Joyner.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the American Parkinson Association at P.O. Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements..