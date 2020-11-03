Michelle Salzman Wins Florida House District 1 Seat

November 3, 2020

Republican Michelle Salzman won the Florida House District 1 Tuesday be defeating Democratic challenger Franscine C. Mathis.

With a majority of precinct reporting, Salzman had about 66% of the vote.

In the August primary election, defeated incumbent Mike Hill with about 52.5% of the vote. In her campaign, Salzman highlighted the fact that Hill failed to get any bill that he sponsored passed.

Hill, a local insurance agent, was first elected during a 2013 special election in House District 2. He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2016. In 2018, he ran for House District 1, defeating Rebecca Bydlak after releasing a video recorded at the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola claiming that he would bring the Donald Trump Hollywood star to Pensacola. That never happened, and now the monument is being dismantled.

In the August Democratic primary, Mathis won with 68.20% of the vote to Barbara Schott-Shouse’s 31.80%.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 