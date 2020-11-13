Marcia Lorraine Lambeth

November 13, 2020

Mrs. Marcia Lorraine Lambeth, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Century, Florida.

Mrs. Lambeth was a native of Tennessee, former resident of Mobile and Brewton and had resided in Flomaton, AL since 1969. She liked to cook, loved spending time with her grandbabies and singing. She was a retired bookkeeper/secretary, former employee of Vanity Fair and was a member of the Moyeville Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Big Jim Lambeth.

She is survived by one son, Daniel (Amy) Lambeth of Flomaton, AL; three brothers, Jimmy (Rhonda) Thurman of Missouri, Sam York of Mobile, AL and Johnny (Beth) York of Houston, TX; one sister, Melanie (Donald) Johnson of Bay Minette, AL; two grandchildren, Madison Lambeth of Flomaton, AL and Silas Lambeth of Flomaton, AL and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Wallace Byrd, Leonard Purvis, Terry Boutwell, John Johnson, Ray Flores and Randall White.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.

