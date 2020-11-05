Gulf Power Customers To See Slight Electric Rate Increase In January

Gulf Power customers will see a small rate increase on their bills in January.

Gulf Power residential customers that use 1,000 kilowatt hours in a month will see their bill increase by 19 cents from $140.43 to $140.62, according to the Florida Public Service Commission. The 1,000 kilowatt hours in an example; actual usage varies widely among consumers.

Customers of Florida Power & Light, the parent company of Gulf Power, will see a $2.62 increase for 1,000 kilowatt hours. Their total bill for example usage will increase to $99.05.