The Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals 41-7 Friday night in Bratt to end the regular season for both teams.

It was the second matchup between the teams this season; Northview beat Jay 34-15 just two weeks ago.

Northview’s Jayden Jackson in fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game, currently averaging about 270 yards per game. He was also on top in Florida in total rushing yards.

Friday night, Jackson had nearly 140 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Northview opened scoring when Johnny Windham blocked a Jay punt. Jamarkus Jefferson 6 picked it up and was in on a 37-yard touchdown. The Chiefs were up 6-0 about three minutes into the first. Jackson added a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 12-nothing.

At 20-0 with a little over a minute to go in the half, quarterback Kaden Odom found Jamarkus Jefferson for an 87-yard touchdown run.

With the Chiefs up 41-0 in the fourth, Jay’s Bryce Stout had a 37-yard touchdown run to make it 41-7.

“I thought we did really well,” Northview Coach Wes Summerford said. “I’m so proud of our kids. The way we started….something we preach is fast start and make sure we have that. I thought we had that tonight. I thought early on we were firing on all cylinders, which is good.”

“Our offense has been explosive lately, and we just have to catch that defense, and I think we caught up tonight,” Summerford added. “We did a good job. The kids really responded well. ”

The Chiefs (6-1) will host Chipley (4-5) in the first round of the playoffs next Friday night. The Chiefs beat Chipley 45-13 last week. Also in round one, Jay (2-5) will be at Baker (10-0). The Royals lost to the Gators 18-13 in early October.

