Florida Voters Approve Minimum Wage Increase To $15 By 2026

Florida voters have approved raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

Amendment 2 received about 61% of the vote, greater than the 60% needed to pass.

The current minimum wage of $8.46 a hour will increase to $10 an hour on September 30, 2021. It will then increase by a dollar per year until reaching $15 an hour in 2026.

About 56% of Escambia County voters for for Amendment 2, while 44% were against.