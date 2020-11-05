FDOT Wants Public Input On Potential I-10, Beulah Road Interchange

The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a study to consider the addition of a new I-10 interchange along I-10 in the vicinity of Beulah Road.

The project includes the widening of Beulah Road from West Nine Mile Road to Isaacs Lane, the realignment from Isaacs Lane to West Kingsfield Road, a new interchange at I-10 and the widening of I-10 from the Florida/Alabama line to the Pensacola weigh station.

The project encompasses an area that will see a significant amount of a future development.

As a result of planned growth, there is a need to provide connectivity from new areas of development to the surrounding regional transportation system, according to FDOT. Additionally, there is a need to provide an alternative route that will reduce travel times and congestion within the study area.

For a project update, virtual tour, interactive map and an interactive comment form, click or tap here.

FDOT is seeking public comment on the proposal with a deadline of Thursday, November 19.