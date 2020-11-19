Ernest Ward Middle Students Honor Malcolm Thomas For His Military Service

Last week for Veterans Day, Ernest Ward Middle School made patriotic wreaths that were presented to members of the community.

On Wednesday, they presented their final wreath to Malcolm Thomas, who just retired as Escambia County school superintendent. Thomas served with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

The wreaths were made by Ernest Ward students in Glenda Bell’s personal development class.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.