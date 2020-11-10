EREC Warns Members About Telephone Scam

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is warning members about a telephone scam.

“In the past few days, we have had some members receive a phone call from someone saying they were an EREC representative,” the member owned cooperative said in a statement. “The person advised the members to call a telephone number, which was not an EREC office number, by 12 noon or their power would be disconnected.”

“We encourage our members to be extremely cautious with any telephone calls of this nature.”

Anyone that receives a such a call is asked to hang up and call EREC directly at (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848.

Pictured: The Walnut Hill office of Escambia River Electric Cooperative. NorthEscambia.com photo.