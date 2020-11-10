EREC Warns Members About Telephone Scam

November 10, 2020

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is warning members about a telephone scam.

“In the past few days, we have had some members receive a phone call from someone saying they were an EREC representative,” the member owned cooperative said in a statement. “The person advised the members to call a telephone number, which was not an EREC office number, by 12 noon or their power would be disconnected.”

“We encourage our members to be extremely cautious with any telephone calls of this nature.”

Anyone that receives a such a call is asked to hang up and call EREC directly at (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848.

Pictured: The Walnut Hill office of Escambia River Electric Cooperative. NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 