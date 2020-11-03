Dynette Lewis Defeats Century Council President Ann Brooks

November 3, 2020

Dynette Lewis has defeated incumbent Century Town Council President Ann Brooks.

Lewis received about 58% of the vote to 42% for Brooks.

Brooks, the current council president, was first elected in 2007. Lewis has 28 years experience in the financial services industry.

In the primary election, Brooks garnered the most votes in the race against two challengers, but Century’s charter requires a candidate to receive one more than 50 percent of the vote in order to be declared the winner. In the primary, Brooks received 148 votes (44.85%), followed by Dynette Lewis with 122 (36.97%) and Calvin Kenneth Cottrell, Jr. with 60 (18.18%) of the vote for the non-partisan seat.

