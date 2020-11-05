Cantonment Man Charged With Pushing Fiancée, Breaking Her Rib

November 5, 2020

A Cantonment man was arrested after allegedly pushing his fiancée of five years into a chair, breaking her rib.

Eric Lamon Hurst, 45, was charged with felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm or injury. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $5,000.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Hurst had been drinking alcohol and began to video her with his phone while she was not dressed appropriately. Despite multiple requests, he would not stop, so she took his phone away. He became upset and bit her lip and hand, according to an arrest report.

Hurst then pushed the victim down into a wooden chair hard enough to break her rib and the chair, the report states. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to West Florida Hospital for treatment.

Hurst told deputies he was sleeping and did not touch the victim and he was video chatting with his sister. He also said that he was not sure why EMS transported the victim, the ECSOs reported.

Written by William Reynolds 

 