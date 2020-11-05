By The Numbers: Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increasing

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County is increasing.

As of Wednesday, there were 62 patients current hospitalized for COVID-19 in Escambia County, the highest number since September 17.

“The numbers are starting to increase,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “It’s too early to say whether that trend will continue, but please keep taking preventative actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often.”

The numbers are still significantly below late July when over 240 were hospitalized.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County. They are not cumulative.

Sourc/graphic: City of Pensacola.