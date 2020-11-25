And Now We’re Out Of The Tropical Storm Eta Cone On Uncertainty.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm ETA as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast this week. As of the 10 p.m. Tuesday update, Escambia County is now well out of the cone of uncertainty as the forecast made a significant shift to the east.

Further changes are likely over the next few days, but right now that good news is forecasters have Eta weakening to a tropical depression before landfall.

We’ll keep you updated.

The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page, click to enlarge.