And Now We’re Out Of The Tropical Storm Eta Cone On Uncertainty.

November 10, 2020

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm ETA as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast this week. As of the 10 p.m. Tuesday update, Escambia County is now well out of the cone of uncertainty as the forecast made a significant shift to the east.

Further changes are likely over the next few days, but right now that good news is forecasters have Eta weakening to a tropical depression before landfall.

We’ll keep you updated.

The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “And Now We’re Out Of The Tropical Storm Eta Cone On Uncertainty.”

  1. Beth on November 10th, 2020 4:08 pm

    Good grief!

  2. Todd on November 10th, 2020 8:57 am

    Lol

  3. Honest John on November 10th, 2020 6:58 am

    William I hope this is the last time you have to post this information for this year but many thanks to you. The maps and information are really helpful.

  4. Well on November 10th, 2020 6:09 am

    What a year…….





Written by William Reynolds 

 