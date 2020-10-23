Two Dead After Navy Plane Crashes Near Foley

October 23, 2020

A Navy aircraft crashed into a home near Foley Friday afternoon, killing two people on the plane, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

No one on the ground was injured.

The crash happened on Mansion Street, just northwest of Magnolia School on Highway 55. One home partially burned as a result of the crash.

Further details, including the type of aircraft, have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Photos courtesy pilot Brandon Ressinger and WPMI for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

