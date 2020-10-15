Second Lady Karen Pence Visits Pensacola, Addresses Military Spouses

Second Lady Karen Pence met with military spouses Wednesday in Escambia County and watched a Blue Angels demonstration at NAS Pensacola.

At the Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park,Pence delivered remarks to military spouses thanking them for their important contributions to the United States Armed Forces.

She recognized the many sacrifices they make through their families’ service to our country, including the challenges they face in finding and sustaining a meaningful job. Military spouses face unique barriers to employment opportunities due to their frequent moves and varying occupational licensing state requirements, she said.

During her remarks, Pence outlined the Trump Administration’s efforts to create employment solutions for military spouses. The accomplishments include increased funding for a transition assistance curriculum for military spouses, a doubled relicensing reimbursement amount for spouses who relocate due to PCS orders, and meetings with governors to address occupational licensing reforms on a statewide level.

At NAS Pensacola, she participated in a senior leadership briefing and received an overview of the mental health and military spouse programs. Representatives of the mental health and military spouse programs gave an overview of NAS Pensacola’s Fleet and Family Support Center.

Following the briefing, Pence visited the Blue Angels practice area and viewed a flight demonstration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Angels had to cancel their public appearances and airshows. Earlier this year, they teamed up with the Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over communities including Pensacola to salute healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential workers. Pence thanked them for these special flyovers and for providing encouragement throughout the pandemic. The Blue Angels pilots met with Pence and talked about their team, their new aircraft, and how they’ve been modifying their season due to the pandemic.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.