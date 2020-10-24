President Donald Trump Campaigns In Pensacola (With Photo Gallery)

Just 11 days ahead of Election day, President Donald Trump campaigned in Pensacola Friday night.

“Hello Pensacola. Hello Florida. We love Florida. There’s something going on out there. That’s a big crowd of people,” Trump said after reaching the podium at ST Aerospace at the Pensacola International Airport. “You know the other side is getting a little bit nervous, a little bit shaky right now.”

“Eleven days from now, we are going to win my home state of Florida, and we are going to win four more years in the White House, four more great years. Four more successful years,” Trump told the crowd of several thousand people.

He spoke about defending America’s borders, energy independence, opening up the country and taxes.

““I gave the largest tax cut and tax reform in history and we cut taxes again for the middle class. This election is between a Trump super recovery and a Biden super depression,” he said.

Under Biden, the country would be locked down, he said, but no under a Trump administration.

“We’re not locking down anything,” he said. “We understand the disease, I understand it better than you — I had it.”

Before Air Force One landed in Pensacola, Michelle Salzman, the Republican nominee for state House District 1, led thousands in a chant of “four more years”.

“You have to go vote for Donald Trump,” Salman told the crowd. “Y’all, this is so exciting. I am on a national stage, and I am so excited.”

Other speakers included Florida District 2 Rep. Alex Andrade, Florida Sen. Doug Broxson, Republican nominee for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District Jerry Carl, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, Florida 2nd Congressional District rep. Neal Dunn, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.