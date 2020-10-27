One Person Dies In Fire At University Parkway Business

October 27, 2020

One person died Monday night in a commercial fire at an Escambia County business.

Firefighters responded to the MedPro Solutions at 8201 University Parkway about 7:30 p.m., arriving at the three-alarm blaze to find flames showing from the roof of the office building.

One person that was trapped inside the building was found deceased. Their identity has not yet been released.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating. Firefighters from Escambia Fire Rescue, Santa Rosa County and the U.S. Navy responded.

MedPro Solutions is located between Olive Branch Health and Rehabilitation Center and Olive Baptist Church, near West Florida Hospital.

Pictured: A commercial building fire on University Boulevard Monday night, prior to the arrival of firefighters. Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

