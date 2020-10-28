Hurricane Zeta Continuing To Move Inland

At 10 p.m., Hurricane Zeta max winds were still at 80 mph with higher gusts. ]The center was located northeast of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and moving to the northeast at 31 mph.

A wind gust of 70 mph was reported at the weather station located at Northview High School shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

An even faster northeastward motion is expected overnight through Thursday, then a rapid east-northeastward motion is

anticipated through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move into southern Alabama soon and then move quickly across the southeastern eastern United States through Thursday before emerging offshore of Mid-Atlantic coast late Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles . Mobile Regional Airport recently reported sustained winds of 48 mph and a wind gust of 91 mph.

Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds of 110 mph near Concordia, Lousiana.

The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphis on this page. These graphics will update automatically.